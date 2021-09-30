Des Moines Public Schools to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The hunt for a COVID-19 test in the Des Moines metro will soon get easier, thanks to the local school district.

Des Moines Public Schools announced it will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Hoover High School and the Kurtz Opportunity Center, starting Monday.

“We want to make sure we have processes and mitigation measures in place to keep children and staff safe,” said Des Moines Public Schools health director Melissa Abbott. “We want to insure an overall safe and well-being.”

DMPS partnered with Nomi Health for the upcoming service. Nomi also helped the state government operate Test Iowa, a similar series of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, before they were shuttered this summer.

The school sites will offer both rapid tests, which can produce results in about an hour, and PCR tests, which can take a day or two to process.

Abbott says students, staff and their families will have first priority for the tests, but everyone has the chance to sign up for a slot.

“Our health systems are overwhelmed and we want to provide this to help them lessen their burden,” Abbott said.

The testing sites will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to take a COVID-19 test at the Des Moines Public School sites needs to register in advance. You can do so by clicking this link.

Des Moines Public Schools students and staff members should bring their school ID along to the testing sites.