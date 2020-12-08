Des Moines’ City Council Approves $500K in COVID Relief

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is dipping into its general fund to provide more COVID-19 relief.

At a Monday afternoon meeting, the City Council approved reallocating $500,000 to help support the city’s residents. The money will be used on rental and mortgage assistance and for providing help to those facing homelessness.

“The approval of these reallocated funds will help alleviate the burden many residents have found themselves and their families in during this challenging year,” said Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie.

The city expects that some of the funds being transferred out of the general fund will be reimbursed by the federal government but does not know exactly how much

The reallocated money will go to two different housing organizations: IMPACT and HOME, Inc.

If you need emergency housing assistance you can call HOME, Inc. at 515-243-1277 or IMPACT Community Action Partnership at 515-518-4770.