Decrease seen in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest COVID-19 update from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicates hospitalizations appear to be trending downward.

Monday’s numbers show there are 562 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s a decrease of 13 from Friday’s update. There are also slightly fewer COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down by two to 135.

The IDPH says that unvaccinated Iowans account for 77.1% of all of the patients hospitalized because of the coronavirus. That’s down two-tenths of a percent from Friday.

The number of Iowa long-term care facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks remains at 26.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days dropped slightly to 8.6%.