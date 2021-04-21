COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Event to Benefit Central Iowa’s Latinx Community

DES MOINES, Iowa- – Hy-Vee, Latinx Immigrants of Iowa, and Knock and Drop Iowa will hold a COVID-19 vaccine sign-up Wednesday to encourage more members of the Latinx community to get vaccinated.

“Obviously county health departments are doing a lot of this thing work as well. And so as we’ve been reaching out, we’ve been trying to see okay who still needs access to the vaccine who has barriers that might be causing an issue with them getting those scheduled online,” Director of Public Relations at Hy-Vee, Christina Gayman said.

According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, just a little over two percent of those who identify as Latino or Hispanic in Iowa have been vaccinated.

Knock and Drop Iowa is a non-profit that helps the underserved and disadvantaged in the community. Zuli Garcia, the founder of the organization, said the low number of vaccinations is due to issues with documentation and language barriers.

So, Wednesday interpreters will be onsite to assist with appointment scheduling. Garcia said since making the announcement, she’s already received a ton of calls.

“When we just put it out there, I’m telling you I’ve gotten a ton of calls, a ton of emails, a ton of messages, people saying, ‘How can I get registered’,” Garcia said. “So obviously there’s a huge need out there and although the form is in English, that’s where we have bilingual volunteers that are going to help our community to get registered.”

This sign-up event will take place at Knock and Drop Iowa’s office located in Franklin Jr. High at 4801 Franklin Ave.

After the in-person sign-ups Wednesday, Hy-Vee, Latinx Immigrants of Iowa, and Knock and Drop Iowa will hold two vaccine clinics at Franklin Jr. High on April 28th and May 5th. Between these two days, up to 500 Pfizer shots will be administered.

As a nonprofit that serves as a food bank to nearly 250 families a week, Garcia said Knock and Drop Iowa wanted to make it convenient for the people they work with on a regular basis to get the vaccine.

“We just wanted to help them with an extra thing,” Garcia said. “You’re not making an extra step to go to a different address. You’ve come into the same place you already come every Wednesday to grab your food. Let’s get you vaccinated.”

To learn more about available appointments, text Knock and Drop Iowa at 515-443-6349.