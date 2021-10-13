COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, 94 more deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a new surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as well as the COVID-19-related deaths of another 94 Iowans.

Wednesday’s update shows the statewide total of deaths from the coronavirus has increased to 6,748.

At the same time, Iowa hospitals are seeing a spike in new patients. There are 598 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state right now, that’s up by five percent in the last 48 hours.

The IDPH says that unvaccinated Iowans account for 79.2-percent of all of the patients hospitalized because of COVID-19. According to data provided by the CDC, 54.6-percent of those eligible to receive the vaccine in Iowa have been fully vaccinated.

The statewide average positive rate for the last 14 days has slipped to 9.2-percent.

The state is also reporting one fewer long-term-care outbreak, but there are still 29 active outbreaks.