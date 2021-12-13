COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa continue to increase

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest release of data on COVID-19 cases in the state shows hospitalizations continue to go up as we enter a second winter of the pandemic.

According to the numbers made public Monday, we’ve reached another year-to-date high with 816 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That includes 171 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU and 79.6% of those are not fully vaccinated.

The state’s average positivity rate is down for the first time in a month, dropping from 12.1% last Friday to 11.7%.

That decrease is likely because of an increase in testing. The IDPH says 9,736 positive tests were reported over the last seven days. That’s averaging at more than 1,000 positive tests per day.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa stands at 7,550 as of December 8th. The IDPH only updates the number of deaths once a week, on Wednesdays.