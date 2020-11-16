COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Climb; 6 More Deaths and 2,335 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show six more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 2,335 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 187,020. Over the last 24 hours, 5,400 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 108,174 are recovered. That means 294 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for testing was 16.9% for the last 24 hours. For the last 14 days it stands at 23.2%.

These results stem from testing of 1,105,476 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,989 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 934 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 100 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 1,392 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a daily record high and an increase of 113 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 243 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 which is also a record high. Of the hospitalized patients, 271 are in intensive care. One-hundred and twenty-three of those patients are on ventilators.

The state is now providing more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. It includes age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

Statewide, there are 2,790 inpatient hospital beds available and 354 ICU beds available. There are also 850 ventilators available across the state.

Ninety-four of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three are: Jones 50.8%, Page 45.5%, Calhoun 41.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.