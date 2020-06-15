COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Gradual Drop, 1 More Death and 162 New Cases Reported by IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw one more death attributed to COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 652 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 162, bringing the total number of positive tests to 24,041.

There are 197 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, that’s a drop of six from the previous day. Seventy-one of those patients are in intensive care with 51 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,431 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 227,409 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,113 people who tested positive out of the 26,240 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.