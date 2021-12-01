COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate creep upward, according to latest IDPH data

DES MOINES, Iowa – The number of cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 is rising in Iowa.

The latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 8,221 COVID-19 cases were confirmed through testing over the past seven days. That’s an increase of 269 from the numbers released Monday.

The IDPH says 721 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus – an increase of 56 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 172 are being treated in intensive care.

The data shows 75.7% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated.

The 14-day positivity rate continues to climb and now stands at 11.2%.

The total number of Iowans killed by COVID-19 is 7,445. The IDPH has reported 91 additional deaths that happened between September 17 and November 24.

The number of fully vaccinated adults in Iowa did increase slightly to 69.2%.