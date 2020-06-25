COVID-19 Pandemic Having Effect on In-Home Health Care Services Too

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all parts of the health care system, especially in-home care.

One study found nearly six million Americans rely on paid in-home care. That’s more than those who live in nursing homes and assisted living combined.

In-home care nurses face different obstacles than those in hospitals. They have to care for multiple clients in different homes in any given week.

UnityPoint Health Registered Nurse Brenda Martin said sometimes it can be up to six or seven patients a day. Most of her patients are self-isolating since they are at high risk for COVID-19. To help limit their exposure, in-home nurses take extra precautions and wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

One of Martin’s patients is Cindy Patton who lives in Des Moines. She is visited once a week to help sort medicine and check vitals. Beyond the regular nurse duties, Martin also tries to be a friend for her patients who are stuck at home with little face-to-face interaction.

Martin said a lot of her patients also had to have regular doctor visits or elective surgeries postponed, which made her job that much more important.