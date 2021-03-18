Corinthians Baptist Church Encouraging Black Iowans to Get COVID-19 Vaccine by Hosting Clinic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department and Broadlawns Medical Center have partnered with Corinthians Baptist Church to encourage more Black Iowans to be vaccinated.

Currently, over a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Iowa. But, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health only slightly more than one percent of those were administered to Black Iowans.

Pastor of Corinthians Baptist Church, Jonathan Whitfield is hoping this clinic will encourage more Black Iowans to become vaccinated.

According to the Pew Research Center, Black Americans are less likely than any other racial or ethnic group to get the vaccine.

Pastor Whitfield said is widely due to the troubled history the Black community has with the medical field.

However, according to the CDC, Black Americans are also being hospitalized and dying from the COVID-19 virus at nearly double the rate of white Americans.

Pastor Whitfield said by hosting a vaccine clinic next week, Corinthians Baptist Church is working to bridge this gap between the medical field and the Black community.

“History is historical, and what has not happened is that new education, new information, new awarenesses, have not hit the minority community,” Whitfield said. “With positive testimonies, we can start to change the narrative of history.”