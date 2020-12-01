Convalescent Plasma Donations Still Needed: ‘Everybody is in need of this across the country’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Convalescent plasma is one of the most effective treatments for COVID-19.

At Gov. Reynold’s press conference two weeks ago, LifeServe Blood Center said their supply of convalescent plasma would be depleted by Dec. 1 if more people didn’t donate.

Iowans met that call in a big way, but the need for donations continues.

Danielle West, director of marketing and public relations at LifeServe, said they saw a couple strong weeks of collections of convalescent plasma. One week they collected more than 800 units.

West said the supply will get them through the first part of December, but more donations are needed. That’s because every day they collect a good amount, they’re sending that same amount out to community hospitals.

“If we can keep up collections the way they’ve been in these last couple of weeks, we can keep up with the usage,” West said. “So that’s what we’re hoping is that people will continue to come out and donate, even through the holidays.”

The demand stems from what’s going on in hospitals right now when it comes to the number of patients who need blood and the positivity rate of COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma is a unique product because the only people who can donate are those who have had COVID-19.

West says timing is critical for donations because people have more antibodies now than they will in the future.

“It’s really important not only for the need right now but we also know that the antibodies are higher the closer to the time that they tested positive or found the antibodies that they had,” West explains. “So we’re hoping people can come in sooner rather than later, knowing that their donation is going to have more antibodies and then they might start to wear off in the next weeks or months.”

LifeServe always sees a decline in donors around the holidays, so the push for donations continues both locally and nationally.

“There are not a lot of blood centers that have a lot of this on hand,” West said. “Where normally we could find it from another community blood center if we didn’t have it on the shelf, but we’re really not in that situation right now. Everybody is in need of this across the country.”

If you’re unsure if you qualify to donate, reach out to LifeServe directly.