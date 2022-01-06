As at-home COVID-19 test demand rises, local physicians warn results may not always be accurate

Coronavirus Impacting Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — As COVID cases continue to rise, so does the demand for at-home test kits. While they are convenient, they may not always be the best option. 

A MercyOne physician, Joseph McGargill said there are times where at-home testing may be the only option, but there is a good chance the result may not be accurate for various reasons, as many Iowans have experienced false positives or false negatives.

“There is no 100% especially if you’re doing a test at home. At home and especially if you do an antigen test, those are well known for being false positives,” said McGargill.

There are two options for at-home tests, a rapid antigen test and a PCR test. 

Antigen tests are more accurate for people with symptoms, but local medical professionals recommend a PCR test overall for the most accurate results. 

An at-home test could be inaccurate because it was taken too soon, as it is advised to wait 5 days after possible exposure. 

Go to a local test site if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive. If you have symptoms or think you have received a false result from an at-home test, it is recommended you seek care from your physician. Medical professionals understand this may not always be possible.

If you are looking for a test kit and cannot find one, you can find free kits at testiowa.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News