Ames woman shares experience of being one of the first Iowans to get COVID-19 vaccine booster

AMES, Iowa — People with compromised immune systems who’ve already received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now eligible for a third shot.

Founder of the Iowa COVID-19 Tracker website, Sara Willette, got a third Pfizer shot two weeks ago at the Polk County Health Department.

In late April and early May of this year, she received her first two doses. After the second, Willette experienced normal vaccine symptoms such as fever and fatigue.

Willette said she experienced no symptoms with the third shot that took no more than three minutes to get.

The Ames resident suffers from common variable immunodeficiency, a disorder that causes a person to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections.

Despite getting the booster shot, Willette said she still plans on isolating until Iowa reaches herd immunity.

“Far too many Iowans are getting sick because of COVID-19. And we don’t have a lot of hospital space. As a result, it’s important that the hospitals have spaces reserved for people who definitely need it, which at this point right now it’s going to be unvaccinated people,” Willette said. “I’m vaccinated, I have an immune condition, we isolate so that bed is open for somebody else.”

Visit Polk County’s website to sign up for a COVID-19 booster shot.