Polk County Buildings Remain Closed to the General Public

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – All Polk County buildings, except the county courthouse, are remaining closed to the public as the county works to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A statement on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page posted Wednesday morning said the buildings, “will remain closed to the public until further notice and will continue to evaluate the appropriate timing to reopen based on the most current data and recommendations from the Polk County Health Department.”

The move comes just one day after a mask mandate approved by the Polk County Board of Supervisors went into effect. The measure requires county employees and all visitors to county buildings to wear face coverings.

The statement also said the decision to close the counties buildings to the public was made, “to help protect the health and safety of our employees and the general public, as one of the most important ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 is to limit contact with others and time spent in public places.”

The county says it is still providing service to residents electronically or over the phone.