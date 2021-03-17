All Iowans to be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination April 5, Says Gov. Reynolds

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Iowa’s governor says all adult Iowans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5th, as long as the federal allocation of vaccine continues to increase as expected.

During her Wednesday news conference Gov. Reynolds said following conversations with the White House about vaccine supply this week, she expects a “significant” bump in the allocations for the state over the next two weeks.

She talked about Iowans enthusiasm to get “life back to normal,” and says she believes the state has turned a corner in the fight against coronavirus.

Reynolds urged Iowans to get the vaccine when they are eligible, “Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state’s recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable.”

The governor says while there are still no plans for the state to take over the scheduling of vaccines, her team re-assesses the situation daily to determine how things can be done better.

Currently, Iowans are being vaccinated through pharmacies, local health departments, and some partnerships with private employers.