ADM Teacher Staying Connected with Students Through ‘COVIDeos’

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — From Zoom to Google classrooms, there’s a learning curve that comes with at-home lessons for both teachers and students. Yet a counselor at Adel DeSoto Minburn has found a way to stay connected with his middle school students.

“Hey guys, Welcome back from spring break. Just kidding. Co-video Take 1,” said Aaron Mager.

Mager made his first COVIDeo on March 23rd. Thursday marked Volume 38.

“It was one of those deals where I felt like I needed a little bit of purpose,” he explained.

The ADM middle school counselor found his purpose by staying connected to his 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade student during this new era of at-home learning and distant everything.



“Especially socially, I think they’re all feeling a little isolated,” said Mager.



His COVIDeo’s come with a message or a little motivation to be brave, try something new.

Some days, it’s just about having fun. Mager started TikTok Tuesday which has become a family affair.



“My kids are really good at them. My wife and I have a little less rhythm as we’ve discovered,” he joked.



Even if his dancing skills are a work in progress, Mager is beginning to master the art of the music COVIDeo.



His most viewed video so far is his take on Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ change to ‘We Didn’t Start the Vira’.



While the days turn into weeks and months, Mager will keep checking in and challenging his students with his COVIDeos.

“Be courageous, take advantage of opportunities as they come. This is certainly not what we planned or even prefer. Just trying to make the most of it and stay positive,” said Mager.

ADM’s last day of school is May 29th. Mager plans to post a video every day until then.