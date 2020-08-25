AC-GC High School Announces Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 After First Day of School

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Students returned to the hallways of AC-GC High School for the first time in months on Monday morning. On Monday evening the district announced a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center School District says it is conducting contract tracing and anyone who was within six feet of the student or anyone who spent 15 minutes around the student to quarantine for 14 days.

The school’s full message is below:

Dear Parents, We have had a confirmed positive test of a student at the high school. We are working on contact tracing and students who have been within six feet for 15 minutes or more are being asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor for the following symptoms. Symptoms include fever over 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, feeling feverish, chills, muscle aches, headache, runny nose, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath or chest heaviness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste and smell, rash. A quarantined child should try to stay in the home in a separate area such as a bedroom/bathroom or basement away from the rest of the family.

A person exposed to COVID-19 and testing negative still needs to stay home for the 14 days. The incubation period is 2-14 days, so a person can change from negative to positive during this time. ** If your child sees a medical provider and they order a COVID-19 test, we ask that the individual self-quarantine until the results are known in order to protect others. ** Dennis McClain, Superintendent

