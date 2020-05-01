Eight More COVID-19 Deaths, 740 New Cases Reported in Iowa

Editor’s Note: a previous headline transposed the number of deaths and new cases. It has been corrected.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa has hit a new one day high for positive COVID-19 tests.

Governor Kim Reynolds reported on Friday morning that there are 740 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 7,885.

Eight more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 170.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.