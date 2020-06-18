7 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 355 New Cases Reported by IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 677 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 351 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 34 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 355, bringing the total number of positive tests to 24,735.

There are 188 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, that remains steady from the previous day. Sixty-four of those patients are in intensive care with 47 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,417 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 239,596 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,157 people who tested positive out of the 27,575 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.