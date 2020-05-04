4 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 534 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Monday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Sunday and show there are 534 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds said during her Monday morning news conference that 85% of the new cases are from the 22 counties where coronavirus-related restrictions remain.

Four additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 188. The deaths were an elderly person in Poweshiek County, an older adult in Appanoose County, an older adult in Jasper County, and an older adult in Wapello County.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 9,703.

There were 3,441 new negative tests for a total of 47,458 negative tests. A total of 57,161 tests have been performed overall.

There are 389 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 3,486 patients have recovered. Thirty-six percent of those who have tested positive have recovered.

One new long-term care outbreak has been identified at Acura Healthcare of Marshalltown.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.