4 More COVID-19 Deaths in Iowa, 304 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning on its website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Sunday and show there are 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 14,955.

Four additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 355.

There are 382 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients with 121 of those patients in intensive care. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 7,324.

The total number of completed tests is 103,148.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.