23 More COVID-19 Outbreaks Identified at Long Term Care Facilities; 19 More Deaths and 3,860 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at the state’s long term care facilities. The numbers also reveal 19 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 3,860 new cases have been reported.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 215,582. Over the last 24 hours, 9,790 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 2,224 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 1,008 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 143 long term care facilities in Iowa, which is an increase of 23 from the previous day.

There are 1,351 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of 18 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 165 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is up by 30 from the day before. Of the hospitalized patients, 275 are in intensive care. One-hundred and fifty-five of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,060 inpatient hospital beds available and 348 ICU beds available. There are also 831 ventilators available across the state.

The state is now providing more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. It includes age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 19.7%.

These results stem from testing of 1,177,302 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 119,685 are recovered.

Ninety-one of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. The top three counties are: Jones 36.6%, Lyon 34.2%, Osceola 28.4%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.