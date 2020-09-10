20 More COVID-19 Deaths, 819 New Cases Reported by IDPH

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 819 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 71,956. Over the last 24 hours, 6,607 test results have been reported to the IDPH.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 51,640 are recovered. That means 708 people were reported as recovered in the last 24 hours.

The overall positivity rate for testing to date is at 10.5%.

These results stem from testing of 683,209 individuals thus far.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 1,205 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 644 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 30 long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 302 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s down 20 from the previous day. Of those patients, 85 are in intensive care with 34 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,230 inpatient hospital beds available and 435 ICU beds available. There are also 784 ventilators available across the state..

Eight Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Bremer, Carroll, Henry, Johnson, Lyon, Plymouth, and Story counties. Lyon and Sioux counties have 20.1% and Plymouth County has 18.7%.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 3,153 people who tested positive out of the 52,081 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.