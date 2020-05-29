20 More COVID-19 Deaths, 290 New Iowa Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the state saw 20 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The data from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows there have been 520 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 234 were residents of long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 290, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,792.

There are 376 hospitalized patients with the virus.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 10,570 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 146,275 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,834 people who tested positive out of the 17,279 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more-current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.