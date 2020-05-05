19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 408 New Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health released the latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa on the department’s website Tuesday morning and the state has reached a new high for a daily death toll.

The numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health include testing up through Monday and show there are 408 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Nineteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 207.

There were 3,000 new negative tests bringing total of negative tests to 50,468. The total number of positive cases in Iowa is now 10,111.

There are 407 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 3,572 patients have recovered.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.