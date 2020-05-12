18 More Deaths, 539 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Tuesday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Monday and show there are 539 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Eighteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 289.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 12,912.

There are 385 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients with 143 of those patients in intensive care. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 5,618.

Polk County leads the state in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed by testing, with 2,447 cases. Woodbury County follows with 1,988 cases, and Black Hawk County has 1,521.

No other Iowa counties have had more than 1,000 positive tests as of Tuesday morning.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.