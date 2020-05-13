17 More COVID-19 Deaths, 377 New Reported Cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Wednesday morning on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

The numbers from the IDPH include testing up through Tuesday and show there are 377 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 13,289.

Seventeen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 to 306.

There are 388 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients with 133 of those patients in intensive care. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 5,954.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.