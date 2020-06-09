16 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 260 New Cases Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show the state saw 16 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the 24-hour period between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 622 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 309 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 39 outbreaks of the virus at Iowa long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 260, bringing the total number of positive tests to 22,179.

There are 255 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, that’s a decrease of 10 in 24-hours. Eighty-two of those patients are in intensive care with 51 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 13,244 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 197,340 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,973 people who tested positive out of the 23,297 people given the serology test so far.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has moved her previously scheduled COVID-19 news conference from Tuesday to Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. out of respect for the funeral of George Floyd, which is happening Tuesday.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.