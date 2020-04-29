12 More Iowa COVID-19 Deaths, 467 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was released Wednesday morning by the Iowa Department of Public Health on its website.

The numbers include testing up through Tuesday and show there are 467 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 6,843.

Twelve more deaths were also reported. The number of deaths in Iowa attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 148.

The IDPH says there are 323 currently hospitalized coronavirus patients and 2,428 patients have recovered. Thirty-five percent of those who have tested positive have recovered from the virus.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Wednesday morning news conference, the governor said 93% of the new positive tests came from the 22 Iowa counties where restrictions have not been lifted.

The IDPH has not yet released the age and location of the people who most-recently tested positive for COVID-19.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.