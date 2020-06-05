11 More COVID-19 Deaths in Iowa, 387 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw 11 more COVID-19 deaths over the 24-hour period between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 589 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 294 were residents of long term care facilities.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 387, bringing the total number of positive tests to 21,093.

There are 299 hospitalized patients with the virus. One-hundred and two of those patients are in intensive care and 62 are on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,494 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 179,812 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 1,917 people who tested positive out of the 20,598 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans instead of once daily, as had been the department’s previous practice.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.