Iowa Health Officials Urge Iowans to Not Let Up Despite Being Vaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus cases are currently on the rise in 34 states. Iowa is among the 34 states with a positivity rate back up to nearly 5%. The vaccine rollout has allowed families to reunite and provided a glimpse at a post-pandemic world, but local health officials worry it’s also causing a false sense of comfort.

“We are seeing other parts of our nation start to have surges because of the variants, so we really want our community to make those smart decisions of following those mitigation strategies,” said Nola Aigner Davis with the Polk County Health Department.

Aigner Davis says they are taking calls daily from Iowans asking if they can stop wearing masks and social distancing if they’ve begun the vaccination process.

With variants sweeping across the country and states opening up their economy during the spring, relaxing on safety measures could cause Iowa’s numbers to rise. The Polk County Health Department says it is crucial to continue mitigation efforts whether or not you have been vaccinated.

Aigner Davis says it is still unclear if fully vaccinated people are immune from transmitting the virus. “We are not out of the woods. If you get the vaccine it’s not like, I’m done, I’m fine, I can stop doing everything I’m doing. No, you still have to do it because it’s not about you, it’s about everyone that you impact on a daily basis, everyone that you see, your friends and loved ones. You have to take care of them because when we take care of each other, it’s the only way we can stop the pandemic,” said Aigner Davis.

Health officials say all three of the vaccines being used are effective against what’s out there. Nearly 600,000 Iowans are currently fully vaccinated.