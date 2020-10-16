Iowa Governor Extends Public Health Emergency Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Friday extending the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days. The proclamation extends coronavirus mitigation requirements in place for businesses and other establishments until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

It requires bars and restaurants ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking. It requires all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated. It limits congregating together closer than six feet.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to reduce coronavirus transmission remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other establishments.

The proclamation also continues the suspension of weight limits for transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities on state highways. It extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to the public health disaster, including those related to health care, professional licensure, educational workforce and expirations of driver’s licenses.

The full proclamation can be read here.