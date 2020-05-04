Iowa DHS: Six Residents at Woodward Resource Center Have COVID-19

WOODWARD, Iowa — Six residents at a state-run facility for Iowans with disabilities have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The department says the first resident at Woodward Resource Center tested positive on May 1. In response, all residents in the same living unit were tested for the virus, which yielded five more positive cases.

DHS says all residents at Woodward Resource Center who tested positive have been moved to another house on campus designated for COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the six residents, eight DHS employees who work at five different facilities have also tested positive. Three of them are staff members at Woodward Resource Center.

According to DHS, most of the employees had not been onsite for multiple days before testing positive because of the department’s policy to stay home when sick.

“We will continue to follow strict protocols to prevent the further spread of the virus. We’ve

been working closely with IDPH, Boone County Public Health and have also pulled in a team

of doctors for additional technical assistance from the University of Iowa. We will use every

tool at our disposal to ensure our team and clients are supported through this time,” the department said in a press release.

A summary of the department’s response to COVID-19 can be found here.