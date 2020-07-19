Iowa Department of Public Health Reports Backlog of COVID-19 Test Results

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that a “significant number” of COVID-19 test results were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog that occurred in the department’s electronic reporting system.

The department says the reporting backlog is processing now and case counts will continue to update throughout the day as usual. The delay in reporting will result in adjustments to some daily case counts reported last week.

The reporting backlog does not impact the notification of test results to individuals tested either through Test Iowa or other providers.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, 38,564 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 661 cases in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. 27,875 of those are considered to be recovered by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In total, 792 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That includes seven deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Residents of long-term care facilities in Iowa account for 419 of those who’ve died. There are currently 16 active outbreaks at care facilities across Iowa.

There are 214 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Iowa, which is an increase of four over the last 24 hours. Seventy-five of those patents are in the ICU and 31 are on ventilators. More than 700 ventilators and 400 ICU beds remain available across the state.

414,497 Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19.