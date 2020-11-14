Iowa COVID-19 Tracker: ‘This is a train that’s going to continue rolling…’

AMES, Iowa – Working with spreadsheets and numbers gives the creator of iowacovid19tracker.org comfort. But the numbers Sara Anne Willette has been entering into her databases lately have been anything but comforting.

Willette is one of those people especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. Her body doesn’t produce antibodies like most and her lungs are susceptible to infection. She doesn’t leave her house and she doesn’t allow visitors. She is quarantined with her husband and son until there is herd immunity and a vaccine.

Willette does know how to make the data she collects make sense to Iowans and she hopes her work gives them not only a clear picture of what the pandemic is doing to Iowa but also helps them protect themselves. By protecting themselves, they are helping to protect others.

WHO 13’s Mike Borland spoke with Willette on Friday about the steadily climbing numbers and what they mean for the near future. She sees hundreds more Iowans dying and a long dark winter ahead. Watch the interview in the video above.