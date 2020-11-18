Iowa County Says State Isn’t Reporting 13 COVID-19 Victims

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Appanoose County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health have some type of disagreement regarding how many people have died because of COVID-19. Regardless of what is to blame, the county maintains that at least 16 people have now died of the virus, not three as the state’s website displays.

On Tuesday, Appanoose County Public Health posted this message on Facebook about 13 additional people who died from the virus:

The county’s public health department released additional information about the victims in the post. It did not include when the victims died or whether there was some type of recent outbreak that led to the deaths.

The state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed three deaths in Appanoose County, rather than the 16 county officials say they have reported.

Reported deaths by county (Iowa Department of Public Health)

A spokesperson from the Iowa Department of Public Health responded about the disparity:

“The state dashboard reports deaths when the healthcare provider has indicated COVID-19 as cause of death on the death certificate, and when there is a positive PCR test result on file in the Iowa Disease Surveillance System.”

Appanoose County Public Health had not responded Tuesday evening.

