Iowa Cases Spike After Nebraska COVID-19 Outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 60 percent of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa are the result of delayed reports from Iowans getting tested in Nebraska, Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Tyson Foods beef processing plants in Dakota City, Nebraska, forced a week-long shutdown last month. The plant is one of the largest employers in the Sioux City, Iowa, area. Sioux City is just across the Missouri River.

Woodbury County — where Sioux City is the county seat — has seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirms 1,988 in the county. That is the second highest total of any county in the state. Polk County has 2,447 confirmed cases but has an overall population nearly five times as large.

The governor said the Iowans got tested in Nebraska for the virus between April 28-30 but Nebraska just reported the cases to the state.

Governor Reynolds said that she plans to send a mass testing effort to another county on Saturday. Buena Vista is home to Storm Lake, where more than 3,000 employees work at two Tyson Foods meat processing plants.

“What makes the most sense for the facility,” the governor described the mass testing efforts at meat processing plants.

Source: Office of Governor Kim Reynolds

The governor said sometimes the state sends testing equipment to the meat processing plant and a nurse practitioner there administers the COVID-19 tests for employees. Other times, testing occurs at an off-site location.