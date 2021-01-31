Iowa Announces 250 Virus-Related Deaths Along with an Explanation

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Sunday the highest single-day increase in deaths of people with COVID-19 than ever before: 250. A department spokeswoman later emailed WHO 13 to say the increase is a result in the reporting delays with federal partners in determining a cause of death.

The previous largest 24-hour reported death increase was 198. That occurred on December 8th, when the state changed its method of reporting virus-related deaths. Governor Kim Reynolds’ administration said the change would bring more accurate results and follow the way some other states reported their Coronavirus deaths.

The addition of 250 deaths on Sunday was more than the number of additional deaths reported in the previous seven days combined.

Sunday, January 24th: 1 death

Monday, January 25th: 0 deaths

Tuesday, January 26th: 4 deaths

Wednesday, January 27th: 8 deaths

Thursday, January 28th: 32 deaths

Friday, January 29th: 45 deaths

Saturday, January 30th: 74 deaths

IDPH spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand emailed this statement to WHO 13 regarding the 250 additional deaths:

“The reported increase in 250 COVID19 deaths are not from the last 24 hours and are from records that date back to October 15, 2020. As we noted in December when we aligned our method for calculating deaths to the CDC, there can be substantial processing time with the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). NCHS does ’cause of death’ coding for all US states and territories. When we submit records to NCHS, some of the records are straightforward and COVID-19 is listed as the ’cause of death’, these can be electronically coded by NCHS, returned to the state, and reported on our dashboard in a more timely fashion. But in many instances a NCHS specialist must spend time researching the individual’s record, including when there is a cause of death statement that has more than one disease listed or if there are a series of related diseases. Following the investigation, NCHS establishes the correct ’cause of death’ coding.” Sarah Ekstrand, Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman

The additional deaths push Iowa toward 5,000 since the pandemic began last year.