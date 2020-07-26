Iowa Adds 389 COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another 389 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The department reported no additional deaths over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 826 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 447 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 22 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 389, bringing the total number of positive tests to 42,016.

There are 226 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s an increase of six from the previous day. Seventy-seven of those patients are in intensive care with 29 of them on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 3,500 inpatient hospital beds available and 492 ICU beds available. There are also 770 ventilators available across the state.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 29,604 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 451,337 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,699 people who tested positive out of the 38,431 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.