INSIDERS: Cindy Axne Disagrees With Iowa Governor’s Decision to Relax COVID-19 Restrictions

Part 1

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed some of the COVID-19 regulations that are part of her emergency proclamation.

They include allowing bars and restaurants to resume normal hours of operations. Groups or households will still be limited to eight people and must be seated when eating or drinking. Social distancing of six feet will also still be required between groups or individuals and masks will be required while patrons are not seated.

Spectators at high school, youth, or adult sporting/recreation/extracurricular events will be expanded slightly to include the members of the participant’s household. It had previously been limited to two people.

The governor also lifted the limitation on the number of people who can be present at gatherings. Six feet of distance must still be observed between groups or individuals at the gathering.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne disagrees with Reynolds’ decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state, saying it sends the wrong message as Iowans navigate the holidays.

Part 2

Iowa is like other states across the U.S. with not enough available nurses and not enough people training to be nurses for the future. That is exposed during time of crisis like now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa will be short more than 10,000 nurses by 2030, according to registerednursing.org. A San Francisco doctor has started a digital health company that matches nurses with hospitals and it has expanded to Iowa.

Part 3

The arrival of the coronavirus vaccine is a relief for some, but it’s a moment of pride for others. Joseph Jones has worked in public service for years with the Iowa Democratic Party, as a Windsor Heights city councilman and the executive director of the Harkin Institute. He volunteered this summer to be part of the clinic trial at the University of Iowa for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Part 4

In the Insiders Quick 6, WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price looks at six moments from 2020 that could play key roles in 2021.