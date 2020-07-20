Dr. Pedati: It’s Important for Kids to Return to the Classroom This Fall

Part 1

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week she will override local school districts and require students to spend at least half of their education time in classrooms, despite concerns the move could endanger children and teachers as the number of coronavirus cases increases in the state.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price spoke one-on-one with State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati, who explained why it’s important for Iowa kids to return to the classroom this fall.

Part 2

If you live in the Des Moines metro, odds are you have a better chance to find the treatment you need for mental health challenges than in smaller communities. Last week, Dave Price spoke with two mental health advocates who hope $50 million in new federal funding will help Iowans with the strain of COVID-19 on their mental health. Fontanelle Mayor Mary Sturdy-Martin, who is a psychiatric nurse, described how limited services can be in a town of about 600 like hers in Adair County.

Part 3

Some Iowans dream of making food for a living, but it’s competitive, expensive, profit margins are thin and few people know how to make really good food and also successfully run a business. A Webster City nonprofit just received a $9,400 Iowa Rural Innovation Grant. It will use the money restore and equip a commercial kitchen at the All Cultures Equal Community Center. Community members who dream of operating their own restaurant can then rent that kitchen without all the initial risk and cost of their own restaurant.

Part 4

This week’s Quick Six provides some insight into Iowans aged 50+ from a recent study.