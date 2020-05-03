Infectious Disease Doctor Pushes Back Against Governor’s Decision to Partially Reopen Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa — While some lawmakers and business owners have praised Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to partially open up Iowa’s economy, an infectious disease doctor who works in one of the 77 counties reopening is worried it’s all happening too soon.

Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician out of Fort Dodge and is the only infectious disease specialist within 70 miles of the city. She said despite the governor’s insistence that the increase of positive COVID-19 cases is due to an increase in testing, that’s not entirely the case.

Dr. Srinivas said it’s not just the number of tests increasing, but the positive test ratio is also increasing.

“If we were to say it’s just the positives that are increasing because of the number of tests increasing, we’d expect that increase to be relatively the same,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Dr. Srinivas tweeted a graph that uses data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The increase in infections is NOT due to increased testing. We are seeing the rate of positive tests increasing, number of deaths increasing, number of hospitalizations increasing, & the number of ICU beds and vents being used increasing. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kiKdoESYeH — Megan L. Srinivas, MD MPH (@YourlocalIDdoc) May 1, 2020

“That shows that we’re at a 17% to 18% positive rate for all tests done. And that has been increasing. There hasn’t been a single day where it’s decreased,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Iowa has increased COVID-19 testing to more than 2,000 tests a day, but Dr. Srinivas said it is still not enough according to a two-week-old Harvard study.

“In a place like Iowa, where we have 3.15 million people, we need to be doing more than 4,700 tests in order to have a true understanding of the penetrance into the population of this infection. That’s going to be the most important thing to ensure that we are able to save as many lives as possible while also balancing the need to reopen the economy,” Dr Srinivas said.

The doctor is also pushing back against Governor Reynolds’ decision to open up hundreds of businesses in 77 counties.

“In all cases, businesses must ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices and other preventative measures that are constant with guidance from the Department of Public Health,” Governor Reynolds said in a press conference on May 1.

“Telling people it’s OK to reopen, it’s OK to mingle, it’s OK to go back out to the restaurants and bars, but at the same time saying, ‘but you really should follow social distancing guidelines,’ is really a paradox and contradicting itself because you can’t do both, reasonably,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Dr. Srinivas said people may be going to these businesses without even knowing they are infected because symptoms don’t show up for about 14 days.

“What we’re going to see is the result of people getting infected now from reopening everything, from coming in contact with infected people, that those infections aren’t going to really bloom for another three to five weeks down the line. So, the decisions we make today dictate which lives are lost three to five weeks from now,” Dr. Srinivas said.

Dr. Srinivas mentioned a report released two weeks ago by the University of Iowa that said waiting just two more weeks to reopen the economy in Iowa would drastically reduce potential fatalities.