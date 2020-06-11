Increase in Travelers Reported at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport is starting to see a steady uptick in passenger traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In the months of March and April, the airport saw a 95 percent decrease in people heading through TSA security. Executive Director Kevin Foley said there were flights taking off with only 2-4 passengers on board.

“When no one was coming through and the parking lots were completely empty it was just an eerie feeling and just an unsettling feeling because no one knows for sure, even today, what this virus is going to do going forward and what we will look like going forward. So I think that was unsettling for some of the employees but as the traffic starts to pick back up you start to see more smiles. We’re starting to look a little bit more like normal,” Foley said.

Three times as many passengers came through the airport in May compared to what they saw in April. That’s still only 13 percent of their normal traffic pre-COVID-19, but Foley said it’s a step in the right direction. Now into mid-June, he predicts they are sitting about 20 percent of normal traffic to date.

During this pandemic, Des Moines did lose a lot of nonstop destinations. Usually, there are 21, with four more supposed to launch in 2020, but in may that number was cut in half with only 11 nonstop flights leaving Des Moines.

In June, the nonstop flights are back up to 17, though the frequency of those flights and range of departure times are still limited. Foley hopes by July they will have all 21 nonstop destinations back.

While these past few months were tough on the airport, losing about $3 million a month in revenue, Foley said one bright side to an empty airport was their ability to get ahead on some construction projects.

“The garage for example, we pulled some maintenance ahead from next year and the following year into this year because the garage was basically empty anyway,” Foley said. “So we tried to take advantage of the reduction in passengers keeping in mind at the same time though we have limited income and limited revenue right now.”

One of the other construction projects they completed early was their remote concessions near gates C 5-7.

While the airport is seeing a major decrease in revenue, it did receive $23 million from the CARES Act which will cover the rest of the year on an operating budget.