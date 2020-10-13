IDPH Says Community Activity is Causing Increase in COVID-19 Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa reached a grim milestone on Monday, surpassing 100,000 coronavirus cases in the state.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 432 new cases reported in Iowa this Monday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 100,027.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the increase in cases correlates with the increase in community activity. Dr. Pedati urges Iowans to limit social gatherings.

“If we keep that distance, if we avoid gatherings, if we use face coverings, wash our hands and stay home when we’re sick, we limit those opportunities for the virus to move between us,” Dr. Pedati said.

Seventeen counties in Iowa have positivity rates over 15%. Taylor County has the highest rate of 26.2%. Dr. Pedati said most of these counties fall on the western side of the state. Polk County is not included on that list. The largest county in the state currently has a 14-day average positivity rate of 6.4%.

In August, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie issued a state of emergency requiring the use of face coverings in public settings. According to Cownie, the number of COVID-19 cases are flattening in Polk County because central Iowans have started to understand the severity of the virus.

“We’re seeing people that are understanding the mandate and they’re doing what they need to do,” Cownie said. “I see more people, whether in the grocery store or the pharmacy or that wherever I go. More and more people seem to be understanding.”

Cownie said fighting the coronavirus should be a bipartisan issue, not only in Iowa, but across the country.

“We’re going to see deaths over 215,000-200,000. Think about that right here in Des Moines. That’s the size of our population. Think about everybody in our city being dead,” Cownie said. “That’s what it could be compared to. We don’t want to see that happen. We need to protect the wellbeing of all of our citizens.”