IDPH Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths for 2nd Day in a Row

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row and an additional 1,871 coronavirus cases.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The number of new positive coronavirus tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 265,986.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 3,451 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. That is the same number that has been reported on the IDPH website since 10 a.m. Thursday.

Of those deaths, 1,135 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 142 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 679 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of 22 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 95 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 140 are in intensive care. Seventy-seven of those patients are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,790 inpatient hospital beds available and 372 ICU beds available. There are also 874 ventilators available across the state.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.