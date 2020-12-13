IDPH Reports 1,239 New Coronavirus Cases, One Additional COVID-19 Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is confirming the COVID-19-related death of one more Iowan and positive coronavirus test results of another 1,239 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The newly reported positive coronavirus cases and COVID-19 death may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 1,239 new cases of the coronavirus raise the statewide total of those who’ve contracted the virus to 256,248. Of those, the state considers 188,924 to have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,213 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus. Of those who’ve died, 1,131 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 143 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

There are 749 Iowans currently hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a decrease of 71 patients from Saturday’s total. There are 170 patients in the intensive care unit and 99 on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available statewide as well as 377 ICU beds and 862 ventilators.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.