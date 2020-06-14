IDPH: One Additional COVID-19 Death, 328 New Cases in Iowa

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19.

Data from the IDPH’s website shows there have been 651 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 341 were residents of long-term care facilities, according to IDPH. There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at 36 long-term care facilities in the state.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday were 328, bringing the total number of positive tests to 23,879.

There are 203 hospitalized patients with the virus. Twenty-seven patients were admitted within the last 24 hours. Seventy-seven of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Forty-seven COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

According to IDPH, 3,490 inpatient beds are available statewide. There are 489 beds available in the intensive care unit and 766 ventilators are also available.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,359 have recovered. In total, 224,663 Iowans have been tested.

IDPH is now updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.