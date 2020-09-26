IDPH: 8 More COVID-19 Deaths, 992 Additional Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another 992 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and eight more Iowans have died from COVID-19, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. Sixteen counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate over 15%.

The numbers are based on test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The 992 new cases increase the statewide number of individuals who have tested positive for the virus to 85,425. Of those, the state considers 65,440 to be recovered.

This weekend the Iowa Department of Public Health is adding the results of nearly 27,000 antigen tests to the state’s coronavirus website. The tests were conducted at long-term care facilities throughout September. Of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results included in the update, about 300 are positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The new batch of antigen test results will increase the individual test total and the antigen test total.

Sixteen counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate above 15%. Gov. Kim Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The list of 16 counties includes: Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Henry, Audubon, Crawford, Sac, Plymouth, Fremont, Delaware, Dubuque, Woodbury, Palo Alto, O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida.

The number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 now stands at 1,311 with the deaths of eight more individuals reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 684 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently 50 outbreaks affecting 1,046 individuals according the state’s coronavirus website.

There are currently 334 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four patients in the last 24 hours. There are 84 patients in the ICU and 29 patients on ventilators. There are more than 2,800 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 410 ICU beds and 758 ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.