IDPH: 8 More COVID-19 Deaths; 793 New Cases

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting that 793 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and eight more Iowans have died from COVID-19.

The statistics reflect test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10 a.m Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

To date, 73,547 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 52,932 are considered recovered by the state. 694,782 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

There have now been 1,216 Iowans who have died from COVID-19. Of those, 649 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 35 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

There are 290 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Of those patients, 90 are in intensive care with 35 of them on ventilators. Statewide, there are 3,000 inpatient hospital beds available and 425 ICU beds available. There are also 744 ventilators available across the state.

Four Iowa counties currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning. They are Sioux, Lyon, Bremer and Plymouth counties.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.